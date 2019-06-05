|
Erin Obrien
Erin Obrien passed away at her Palm Beach, FL home on Monday, April 8, 2019. Erin was predeceased by her parents, Matthew "Happy" Obrien and Mary Duggan Obrien, and her siblings - Mary, John, Lorraine, Kitty, and Shirley. Erin was the widow of Harvey Bennett. Erin is survived by her daughter, Tobi Gilbert (spouse Bayard) of Islesboro, ME; her granddaughter Jennifer Fowler of Little Rock, AR; and her nieces and nephews: Doren Ripley; Deborah Forsyth; Cathy Petriano, Greg Brown Jr., Linda Obrien, Robert, Chris, and Patrick Brown, and Rory, Jimmy, and Steven Bennett. A Funeral Mass will be held on June 14, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Rosary Church, 170 Bradhurst Ave., Hawthorne, NY, with interment to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Erin's memory to the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation at www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org.
Published in GreenwichTime on June 5, 2019