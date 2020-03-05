|
|
Erna K. Brushaber
Erna Kleinert Brushaber, 98, of Greenwich, passed away on March 2nd, 2020. Erna was born on December 7th, 1921 to Fedor and Albertine Kleinert, near Beuthen (Silesia), Germany, which became Poland after World War II. She had five siblings, all whom predeceased her. During the Second World War, Erna's father and two of her bothers had to join the military, where her father went missing. Erna and her mother escaped to south Germany, where Erna met Hugo Brushaber. Together they moved to America, where they did not understand the language and both took jobs working for a wealthy family, Erna as a cook. They later married and in 1962 had a son, Ronald. Her parents, husband, son and stepson, Jochen, all predeceased her.
Erna is survived by two (step) granddaughters, Barbara and Evelyn, and their spouses and Barbara's two sons. Barbara recently spent a week in Connecticut, from England, assisting her grandmother. It was a joyful reunion for the two of them.
Erna was a devoted wife and dedicated mother. She was self-disciplined, hard-working and was exceptional at cooking and gardening. She loved to travel and took numerous trips with her son Ron. She welcomed all to her home and loved Ronnie's Rottweilers, Cooper I, II, III and IV.
Erna's neighbors and friends became her family in Greenwich, where she lived for 60 years.
Visitation will be on Monday, March 9th, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT 06902, (203)-359-9999. There will be a graveside service on Tuesday, March 10th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Cemetery North St., Greenwich, CT. Arrangements under the direction of Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home. To send on-line condolences to the family, please visit www.gallagherfuneralhome.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Mar. 6, 2020