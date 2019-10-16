|
Ernest Alfred Banker
Ernest Alfred Banker, 95, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, entered into heaven on October 13, 2019. He was the son of Grace May Tween Banker and Franklin Allen Banker. Ernest was predeceased by his devoted wife of 56 years, Esther Bartos Banker, in 2010.
Ernest graduated from Greenwich High School, Class of 1942, where he was Valedictorian and a member of the National Honor Society. During high school, he served as Assistant Organist of Christ Episcopal Church, Greenwich. As a freshman at the University of Connecticut, Ernest served as University Organist of Storrs Congregational Church and sang in the University choir. Ernest 's college career continued as a composite of World War II programs and University programs. Because of his exemplary academic record at the University of Connecticut, Ernest was assigned to Navy V-12 at Middlebury College. After completing three terms at Middlebury, he was appointed to the Navy Supply Corps Mid-Shipment Officers Program at Harvard Business School. Upon commencement, Ernest served one year "with the fleet" as Supply and Disbursing Officer of the Destroyer USS Selfridge DD 357, followed by Supply Officer of the USS Marlboro APB 38, which he decomissioned in Green Cove Springs, FL. At Guantanamo Naval Base, Ernest was Organist of the Base Chapel and played for upwards of 2,000 sailors. Released to inactive duty in 1946, Ernest applied and was admitted to the Harvard Business School where he earned an MBA in 1947. During his tenure, he worked on a Navy Supply Contract which resulted in his promotion to Lieutenant Second-in-Command in the US Naval Reserve. He was the first graduate from Harvard to receive an MBA without completing an undergraduate degree beforehand.
Ernest worked at American Home Products Corporation for 23 years where he retired as Assistant Treasurer in 1993. He began his business career at General Aniline & Film Corp., followed by Price Waterhouse, Cresap, McCormick and Paget Management Consultants, and American Machinery & Foundry where he was a Vice President and acquired the CPA certificate.
Ernest enjoyed spending time with his family, which included boating and fishing on Long Island Sound. He was Treasurer of the Byram Shore Boat Club for many years and, in his retirement, played the piano at RMA meetings. He was also an avid gardener. His vegetable garden and fruit trees in the backyard of his Byram Shore home would always yield a bountiful harvest which was enjoyed each summer by family and friends.
In addition to his loving wife, Ernest was predeceased by his two stepbrothers: Franklin of Bedford, VA and Stanley of Houston, TX; stepsister Adelaide Ogle of Coco Beach, FL; brother George of Gastonia, NC and sister Grace Armbruster of Greenwich. Ernest is survived by three children: Kathryn Wentworth and her husband Bruce of Allentown, PA; Kimberly Sitarz and her husband Paul of Greenwich; Ernest Banker Jr. and his wife Janet of Greenwich; eight grandchildren: Bruce and Colin Wentworth, John, Kathryn, and Kristin Sitarz, Sarah, Brittany, and Emma Banker; one great-grandchild: Bruce Wentworth IV, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank Ernest's physician, Dr. Francis Walsh, for his compassionate, excellent care, as well as his many caregivers, nurses, and therapists. For funeral arrangements, please call Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home 203-327-1313. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Esther Banker Memorial Children's Fund, c/o The Friends of the Byram Shubert Library, 29 Mead Avenue, Greenwich, CT 06830. To send the family an online condolence, please visit www.leopgallaghergreenwich.com.
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 17, 2019