Estefanio Remudaro Jr.
Estefanio Remudaro Jr., 72, passed away peacefully on August 18, 2019. He was the loving husband of Ederlina Remudaro. Mr. Remudaro was born on January 11, 1947 in Baggao, Cagayan, Philippines.
Estefanio was educated in the Philippines, graduating from San Beda College with a degree in Philosophy. He was employed for many years at Peoples United Bank. In his free time, he loved to listen to music, to read, watch sports and to travel. His greatest passion was his family.
In addition to his wife Ederlina, he is survived by his children, Edwin and Gail, as well as five siblings in the Philippines, many nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws. He was predeceased by his parents Estefanio and Cecilia.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, August 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 178 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, CT. Burial will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, 399 North St., Greenwich. Friends and family may visit on Thursday evening from 4-8 p.m. at the Castiglione Funeral Home, 544 Old Post Rd. # 3, Greenwich, CT 06830. Share a memory of Estefanio at www.castiglionefh.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 21, 2019