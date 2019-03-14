Eugene A. Pate

Eugene A. Pate, 85, passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019 after a brief illness. Born in New York City in 1933, Gene proudly served his country in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He relocated with his family to Cos Cob, CT in 1973 and was a resident of the Daytona Beach area since 1999. He graduated from the Academy of Aeronautics and later attained an Electrical Engineering degree, retiring after a career with Pitney Bowes. Gene was an avid golfer and enjoyed bowling as well as spending time with his family. He is fondly remembered as a coach of the North Mianus Indians and Cowboys youth baseball and football teams, who enjoyed multiple town championships. Gene was known for his witty, no-nonsense sense of humor and love of family.

Preceded in death by his son Eugene Pate, Jr., he is survived by his long-time companion, Rose Marie Hufnagle of Port Orange, FL; his children, Liz Pate, James Pate and Eileen Pate Tweddle (Herbert) of Cos Cob, CT; daughter in law, Nicole Pate of Old Greenwich, CT; grandchildren, Brett Pate, Adam Pate, Ashley Tweddle, Andrew Tweddle and Owen Tweddle; former wife, Betty Pate of Cos Cob, CT; and many loving nieces and nephews. A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary Church, 178 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, CT. In lieu of flowers, a donation in Gene's honor may be made to the National MS Society, P.O. Box 4527, New York, NY 10163.