Eugene F. Fox
Eugene F. Fox, 90, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, CT, died July 30, 2019.
He was born August 4, 1928 in Port Chester, NY to the late Andrew and Agnes O'Leary Fox. He was raised and educated in Greenwich. Mr. Fox served in the Connecticut National Guard during the Korean War in Germany. He was married to Mary Dittel on December 25, 1950 at Holy Rosary church in Port Chester. Mr. Fox was an electrician with Local #3 in White Plains and worked for Port Chester Electric. He was a devoted parishioner of the Corpus Christi Church and was active with several groups. Mr. Fox is survived by his wife Mary Fox of Greenwich, daughters Margaret Diaz and husband Victor and Clare Fox both of Port Chester, son-in-law Philip Abenavoli of Greenwich, grandchildren Ann Harnett (Richard), Christina Diaz, Mark Diaz (Rebecca), Rachel Abenavoli, Victoria Diaz and Stephen Abenavoli, great-grandchildren Ryan Harnett, Oliver Diaz and Christopher Diaz and many nieces and nephews. Mr. Fox was predeceased by his daughter Kathryn Abenavoli, brothers Raymond and James Fox and sister Peggy Hansen. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Craft Memorial Home, Inc. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. on Friday August 2, 2019 at Parish of St. John Bosco (Corpus Christi), 136 South Regent St., Port Chester, NY. Entombment to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery Rye Brook, NY. Memorial donations may be made to the Corpus Christi/Holy Rosary School, 135 South Regent St., Port Chester, NY 10573
Craft Memorial Home, Inc., 40 Leicester St., Port Chester, NY, www.craftmemorialhome.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 1, 2019