Eugene Lee Cleaves, Jr., (Jinx)

Eugene Lee Cleaves, Jr., (Jinx), 90, of Riverside, passed away on November 25, 2020. He is reunited in heaven with his loving wife, Sheila Mary Hennessy Cleaves who passed away just 3 weeks before him. Jinx was born on October 4, 1930 in Manhattan, New York to Eugene Lee Cleaves and Esther Habersham Nichol Cleaves. He was raised in New Rochelle where his fond memories included ice hockey games on local ponds with other neighborhood boys and attending New Rochelle High School sporting events. Jinx fondly recalled his days as a camper at Camp Dudley in his youth. He was a passionate golfer and it was at a golf member-guest at Wykagyl Country Club where he first met his future wife, Sheila. They were married on Feb. 7, 1959 in Scarsdale, NY.

Jinx and Sheila raised 3 children in Riverside and were residents for over 60 years. He loved his kids, grand kids, the NY Football Giants, and playing golf. However it was his wife Sheila whom he revered and was a loving partner since 1959 that he loved most. "Mimi" was his everything and they were virtually inseparable. He loved to host family events and he will always be remembered for his poems, toasts, and songs from Camp Dudley that he was always more than willing to share with his children and grandchildren at family gatherings. Jinx and Sheila enjoyed late lunches, going to sporting events, and in their later years hanging out along the Mianus River in their Riverside home.

Jinx attended the Kent School in Connecticut. He was inducted into the Kent "Hall of Fame" for his success on the hockey team and excelled at football and baseball as well. At Princeton University he was a member of the Varsity hockey team where he formed many lifelong friendships. He led his team to victory in the 1952-53 Pentagonal Championships and Ivy League Championship earning All-Ivy honors. He was honored for this achievement 50 years later at a Princeton University ceremony. Jinx was proud of his hockey success and enjoyed going over his games in remarkable detail generally ending with him scoring the game-winner. His love of sports was passed on to his children and grandchildren and he and Sheila followed all of their youth teams closely.

Jinx served as an officer with the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War. He trained at Camp Pendleton and was stationed in Japan.

Eugene and Sheila were members of Innis Arden Golf Club for over 50 years. An outstanding golfer, he won the Men's Club Championship in 1975 as well as the Member-Member events in which he later would partner with his son, Gene. Jinx was a passionate golfer and a regular fixture on the Innis Arden Golf course and was always working on his game. There were very few days that he did not play or hit balls and he was a solitary figure on the course in the Winter months. He played many rounds with his wife Sheila and in his later years he enjoyed playing golf with his grandchildren who absolutely adored him. Jinx will be missed by the many people that he played golf with and whose lives he touched.

Jinx was a Vice President and Creative Director for Dancer Fitzgerald Sample, in Manhattan, conceiving many advertisements. Most notably, he created Sonny the Cuckoo Bird in 1962 along with the slogan "Cuckoo For Cocoa Puffs." Other campaigns included Toyota's "Oh what a feelin", as well as Lifesaver's "You bet your lifesavers." He also did long-running commercials for Schick Razors and Bayer Aspirin commercials which often featured sports stars of the 1960 and 1970s.

Jinx is survived by his daughter and son-in-law, Esther Cleaves Burke and Bryant W. Burke, of Austin, TX; son and daughter-in-law, Eugene Lee Cleaves III and Samantha Fahnestock Cleaves, of Riverside; son and daughter-in-law, Daniel O'Brien Cleaves and Kimberly Cleaves, of Summit, NJ; 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be given in Eugene's name to Bendheim Cancer Center Greenwich, CT.

The family wishes to extend our sincere thanks to Casey and Dr. Hollister who gave him loving care in his later life.

A private burial will take place.



