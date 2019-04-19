Eugene Patrick Carlin, Sr.

Aug 1, 1932 - Apr 17, 2019Eugene Patrick Carlin, Sr., of Greenwich, passed away Wednesday, April 17. He was 86. Born in Port Chester August 1, 1932 to Eugene and Anna Carlin, Eugene proudly served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. He was a skilled mason and served as the shop steward for the Westchester Local 48 Bricklayer's Union. Eugene was a member of The Griff Mens Golf Club, Knights of Columbus of Greenwich and an active member in the 9th District Vets. He is survived by his beloved wife, Kathleen (nee Cuddy); his loving children Cheryl Carlin (Patrick Vagnone), Eugene Patrick, Jr. (Wendy), Colleen Nastahowski (Scott), and Brian (Dona); and his cherished grandchildren Dayna, Erin, Leah, Eugene Patrick III, Alexandra, Emma, Ava, Scott, Shane, Courtney, Brendan, and step-grandchildren Robbie and Kelly Marino, Alyssa Marino, Dominique Conetta, and Kyle Conetta.

He was predeceased by his dear granddaughter Rachel Sottosanti. To honor his life, a Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, April 22, 2019 at 11:00 am at St. Paul's R.C. Church, 84 Sherwood Greenwich; followed by interment at St. Mary's Cemetery, North Street, Greenwich. The family would like to thank doctors Steven Glasser, Kevin Conboy and James Sabetta for their care and dedication. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to be made to Kids in Crisis in his name.