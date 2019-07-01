Eugene "Gene" Woods

Eugene "Gene" Woods, 92, of Greenwich, died peacefully at his home on June 22, 2019 surrounded by an adoring and grateful family. Born at Greenwich Hospital on March 25, 1927, Gene was the eldest son of Patrick and Anna Woods of Bruce Park Avenue, Greenwich. Raised with his four younger siblings, Gene was an early and regular member of the Greenwich Boys Club and attended Greenwich High School, graduating in 1945. Upon graduation, Gene was drafted into the United States Army, serving his country in Germany.

Following his service in the Army, Gene began a business career with Southern New England Telephone and then NY Telephone in New York City. Walking from his Mead Avenue home to the Cos Cob train station every single day, he led an exemplary career with NY Telephone through its evolution into AT&T, from which he retired in 1992.

In retirement, Gene made family a priority above all else; visiting his local family members weekly, traveling far and wide for visits, celebrations, weddings, graduations, nephews' sporting events, birthdays, and virtually every important event in the lives of his extended but closely held family. Gene was also engaged with many charitable causes, initiated travel with family to areas of special interest to him, spent considerable time with his brother Kevin and family and friends at their Vermont cabin, attended Mass at St. Mary's every week, took up the violin, and began spending summers at Island Beach, as he had in his youth.

The patriarch—the rock—of the Woods family, Gene was by any standard exceptionally principled, giving, insightful, hilariously funny, kind, and found continuous joy in teasing the children of the family. His legacy is that his spirit, wisdom, good humor, and character live on in every one of us. For that we are and will remain grateful.

Gene is survived by his sibling, Marilyn "Sherry" McGowan of Indian Rocks Beach, FL and her children, Gerald McGowan and Maureen Sullivan, by his sister in law, Deanna Woods (Kevin) and her sons Patrick and Ted, by his sister in law Charlotte Woods (Tom) and her daughter Kelly, by his nieces Marilyn Wellington and Laura Langlois, and by nephews Richard Wellington and Peter Wellington.

Gene is also survived by more great-nieces and great-nephews that he could possibly poke fun at and endear to him in one sitting.

Gene was predeceased by his parents, Patrick and Anna, his niece, Martha McGowan (Sherry), great-niece Tess Margaret Woods (Patrick), sister Catherine "Tink" Wellington (Dick), brother Kevin (Deanna), brother Tom (Charlotte), and by his dear friend Hildegarde "Gardie" Nee.

"Oh, Danny boy, the pipes, the pipes are calling…"

Rest in Peace, good man. Your family and the world are better for your presence.

A memorial to celebrate Gene's life will be held from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, July 11 at the Fred D. Knapp & Son Funeral Home at 267 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich (203-869-0315). A Catholic Mass will follow on Friday, July 12 at 10 a.m. at St. Mary's Church at 178 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich. A reception at St. Mary's will follow. Memorial contributions may be made to The Home for Little Wanderers, 10 Guest Street, Boston, MA 02135 Published in Greenwich Time on July 2, 2019