Evan Zettas PerlmanEvan Zettas Perlman, passed away at the age of 26, in an automobile accident August 20, 2020 in Henderson, Nevada.Born November 30, 1993, he was the son of Pamela and Edward Perlman. He grew up in Greenwich, Connecticut with his brother Scottie. Evan graduated from King School (KLHT) in 2012 and the University of Tampa in 2016. Evan was in his first-year of the Doctor of Physical Therapy program at Touro University Nevada.In college, he majored in exercise physiology with a concentration in human performance. He was a fitness enthusiast, committed to a healthy lifestyle of working out, eating healthy and learning the science behind how the body functions. He was a giver, who cared about people, volunteering weekly at the Nathaniel Witherell nursing home from 8th grade through his senior year of high school. Focused on making people feel better and whole again, Evan had worked at a fitness club and held several internship positions in physical therapy outpatient and inpatient facilities prior to his acceptance to graduate school. He truly enjoyed helping people achieve their fitness and health goals.Getting accepted into and attending Touro University Doctor of Physical Therapy program was his ultimate accomplishment and a match made in heaven. He was the perfect model for the profession. He had a generous, caring heart. He was a strong, athletic young man with a gentle soul.Evan loved music and the outdoors. He was passionate about playing the drums and piano, both of which gave him great joy. He also enjoyed skiing and reading, and was an avid football and hockey fan.His family is grateful for the 26 years they had Evan in their lives. He was deeply loved and will forever be in their memories and in their hearts.Evan was predeceased by his maternal grandfather Dr. Paul Zettas of Santa Barbara, CA and his paternal grandparents Harold and Libby Perlman of Cincinnati, OH.He is survived by his parents, Edward and Pamela, and his brother Scottie Perlman of Greenwich, CT and Nantucket, MA; grandmother Jenny Zettas of Santa Barbara, CA; aunts Carol Weill (Michael) of Palatine, IL, Christine Di Filippo (Jim) of Colleyville, TX, and Judi Kline (Eric) of Pittsburgh, PA; uncles Dr. Mark Perlman (Irina) of Girard, OH and Dr. Steve Perlman (Dr. Susan) of Cincinnati, OH. He is also survived by a second paternal grandmother, Phyllis Perlman of Youngstown, OH, and many loving cousins and friends.Touro University has established and funded the Evan Zettas Perlman Memorial Scholarship Fund in perpetuity. It will provide financial aid to future students in the Doctoral of Physical Therapy program. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to this scholarship fund.