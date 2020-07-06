1/1
Evelyn Carson
1927 - 2020
Evelyn S. (Edwards) Carson
Evelyn S. (Edwards) Carson, better known to her friends and neighbors in New Bern as Evelyn Edwards, died peacefully at her home in Greenwich, CT on Tuesday evening. Mrs. Carson, until her retirement from Civil Service, was a budget analyst at NARF, located at the Marine Corps Air Station in Cherry Point, NC. Evelyn was the widow of her childhood sweetheart, Henry Walton Edwards who was the father of her only child, Linda Edwards McMahon. She subsequently married John Carson and was also his widow. Mrs. Carson moved to Connecticut to be closer to Linda and her husband Vince, their two children, Shane, his wife Marissa; Stephanie and her husband, Paul. She was either at the hospital or there within minutes when all six of her great-grandchildren were born. Mrs. Carson was 93 years old and by all accounts of everyone who knew her, lived her life to the fullest and urged everyone to do the same.
In addition to her immediate family, Mrs. Carson is survived by her brother Lawrence Strickland of Virginia Beach, VA, and sister, Cindy McHone of Knoxville, TN, and many nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made in Evelyn's Memory to The Connor's Cure Fund, c/o Children's Hospital Foundation, 4401 Penn Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15224 or at givetochildrens.org/donate.



Published in Greenwich Time on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
