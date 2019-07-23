Everett Phillip Juan

Everett Phillip Juan, known to friends and family as simply "Phil", passed away peacefully on Monday, July 22, 2019 at Regional Hospice and Palliative Care in Danbury, CT. He had just turned 86 years old.

Phillip was born on July 7, 1933 at Greenwich Hospital in Greenwich, CT to Everett H. Juan and Olga E. Christensen. He grew up in Greenwich graduating from Greenwich High School in 1951. Upon graduation Phillip enlisted in the Navy serving as a Gunner's Mate - Third Class on the U.S.S. Stribling. He served over seas for roughly three years and was discharged from the Navy on July 6, 1955 receiving the following medals: National Defense Service Medal, Good Conduct Medal, Korean Services Medal, United Nations Medal, and the European Occupation Medal.

Upon becoming a civilian, Phillip became employed by the Homelite Corporation in PortChester, NY as an Internal Auditor traveling throughout the country. While employed at Homelite, Phillip attended and studied accounting at Pace College and later at the University of Bridgeport. He remained at Homelite until 1959. He left Homelite for the banking business as his father before him. Phillip was employed by the State National Bank in Stamford rising to the title of Assistant Tax Trust Officer. After years working at the bank, he moved on to work in the Trust Tax Department of the law firm Hirschber, Pettingill, Strong, and Nagle in Greenwich which later became Witman and Ranson and remains there until the age of 59 when the firm merged with Breed Abbott. He was encouraged by several business associates and clients to try working independently as a Fiduciary Accountant, which he did successfully in Greenwich until April 2019.

It was in 1959, while employed at Homelite, that Phillip met his wife-to-be. They went on their first date in June 1959, began going steady one week later. Phillip asked Theresa Virginia Tiska of Byram, CT to marry him two months later and became officially engaged September 3, 1959. Phillip and Theresa married on April 23, 1960. They lived in Norwalk for the next 59 years. Their one and only child, Brigitte Susanne was born on March 17, 1976.

Phillip was a charmer, gave selflessly, and was in inspiration to all who knew him. His greatest loves were tending his yard, the beach, traveling, and his family. He was known for his compassionate spirit, worldly advice, and a grateful friend of Bill W's for 44 years.

Phillip was preceded in death by his father Everett, his mother, Olga, sister Barbara Thofner, and granddaughter Emma Hopkins. He is survived by his wife Theresa, daughter Brigitte Hopkins, his son-in-law, Justin, grandsons Oliver and Eliot, many nieces, nephews, and cousins, and a record number of devoted friends.

A funeral mass will be held on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Matthew's Church, 216 Scribner Avenue, Norwalk, CT. A celebration of his life will be held following the service. Those who so desire may make memorial donations in Phillip's memory to Regional Hospice and Palliative Care, 30 Milestone Road, Danbury, CT 06810, St. Matthew's Church, or a .