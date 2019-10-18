|
Felipe Santo Domingo
SANTO DOMINGO, Felipe - January 6, 1942-October 2, 2019, of Key Biscayne, Florida and Greenwich, Connecticut, is survived by his loving wife, Anne Martens Santo Domingo, his son Miguel Santo Domingo (Cybelle) of Greenwich, CT, his daughter Diana Santo Domingo (Erik) of Key Biscayne, FL his son Roberto Santo Domingo (Sarah) of Mill Valley, CA, and his four beloved grandchildren: Alex and Emilia, and Roberto and Lucia Santo Domingo. He is also survived by his brother Arturo (Fran).
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 20, 2019