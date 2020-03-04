|
Fenton Renwick Talbott
Fenton Renwick Talbott "Pete" passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 in Greenwich, CT. Pete was born on October 7, 1941, in McPherson, KS to Eldon Fenton Talbott and Laura Helen McKee Talbott. He leaves behind his beloved wife Judith Pierson Talbott, son Blaine Charles (Kate Shanley Talbott), daughters Mary Megan Talbott (John Moench), Caitlin McKee Talbott Tobin (Christopher Tobin), Bevan Renwick Talbott, and nine grandchildren. Pete grew up in McPherson KS; an all-American boy from an all-American town. He was the pitcher on a trophy-winning Babe Ruth baseball team, quarterback on the football team, point guard on the basketball team and his record setting javelin throw of 220'10" still stands at McPherson High School. He held leading roles in several school operettas, his favorite being "Curly" in Oklahoma! He married his high school sweetheart, Judy Pierson, the summer after his Freshman year of college.
Pete attended the University of Kansas on athletic scholarship from 1959-63, as the undergraduate Stansbury Scholar Athlete, and was later named a Captain of the Varsity Track and Field team. He was a member and officer of the Sigma Chi fraternity. He went on to earn his MBA at the University of Kansas 1963-65 with an emphasis in Finance and was First in Class with a 4.0 GPA. He earned the Barrett Fitch North Finance Award, and the Beta Gamma Sigma International Business Honor Society Assistantship and Scholarship. He balanced all of this while a young husband and father to his first two children.
After graduate school, Pete started his career at Ford Motor Company in Detroit, MI. While at Ford, he formed connections and friendships that would last a lifetime and follow him around the world. Through the 1970's he held various leadership and executive positions at Citibank, Citicorp and various Citicorp-owned subsidiaries that would take him to Wall Street, St. Louis and London. He left Citibank as the Head of European Consumer Financial Services.
He went on to hold several more executive and leadership positions in finance, most notably Bank of America in San Francisco where he was Head of Global Consumer Markets, The First Boston Corporation, as Managing Director and Head of Administration and Operations, American Express where he was President and CEO of Acuma LTD, in London, and Comerica Bank, as EVP of Community Banking. With the new millennium, Pete moved into private equity with McCown DeLeeuw & Co.; there he enjoyed serving in an operational and advisory role to several companies. His work as an advisor and consultant to young executives provided Pete with much enjoyment in what could have been his retirement years. Pete was a stalwart KU sports fan, but most dearly loved the Jayhawk basketball team. Seeing them play live in the NCAA tournaments provided a particular thrill. He was an avid golfer and enjoyed memberships at both Stanwich Club in Greenwich, CT and Old Warson Country Club, in St. Louis, MO. He loved Broadway musicals and could be relied on to belt out lyrics from favorite shows. He laughed big, loved generously, and danced at every wedding. He and Judy, his wife of nearly 60 years, never missed a dance.
Over the decades, Pete served on many boards, but none gave him more pleasure than the time he spent as a member of the Board of Trustees for the KU Endowment Association, and as a board member of the KU Alumni Association. He had a deep belief in giving back to the place that had given him so much. He felt strongly that time or money spent on education was never wasted. Pete will be buried in his hometown of McPherson, KS on Saturday, March 7th, 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at Christ Church Greenwich in Greenwich, CT on April 4th, 2020.
Published in Greenwich Time on Mar. 6, 2020