|
|
Florence M. Indiveri
Florence M. Indiveri, longtime resident of Greenwich, CT and Naples, FL, passed away peacefully in her sleep on April 3rd, 2020. She was 95.
Born on December 28th, 1924 in Bronx, NY, she was the loving daughter of Florence Cleary Mullen and Joseph William Mullen and devoted wife of the late John L. Indiveri. She attended the Ursuline Academy in New Rochelle, NY and graduated from The College of New Rochelle with a Bachelor's degree in 1946. She was employed at Simpson Peters Real Estate and worked as a Broker. She was an amazing and wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother and will be sadly missed. She dedicated her life to her family.
She was a member of Saint Michaels Church. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren. She will be remembered for her love of proverbs and her quick wit. She loved to travel and enjoyed many trips with her family to Europe and throughout the US. She was also a member of Westchester Country Club for many years
She is survived by her brother, Joseph William Mullen Jr. of Moraga, California, her Daughter, Diane Zingali and husband, Robert of Naples Florida, her son, Jack and wife Patricia of Greenwich, CT, her son, Kevin and wife Lorraine of Fairfield, CT, grandchildren, Lauren Messina and husband Michael, Sarah Jennings and husband Joseph, Michael Zingali, John Indiveri and wife Angela, Stephen Indiveri and wife Cristina, Bryan Indiveri, Melissa Callahan and husband Jake, Timothy Indiveri and Christopher Indiveri and four great-grandchildren, Jackson, Carter, Meghan and Marco, a nephew, Joseph Mullen, two nieces, Rollie Killeen and Patricia Studer.
She was predeceased by her husband John L. Indiveri. Entombment will take place at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich, CT. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Jude.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 5, 2020