Florence R. DeCaro
May 23, 1932 - Oct. 20, 2019 Florence R. DeCaro, a lifelong resident of Greenwich, passed away Sunday, October 20th. Born to James and Lorenza DeCaro on May 23, 1932, Florence graduated Greenwich Highschool in 1950 and went on to spend her career working for the New York Telephone Company. She retired in 1985 in Computer Support, being one of the first people to work in that Department. She then volunteered at St. Catherine's rectory and the Red Cross. She loved to read and spent many days in the Old Greenwich library reading room. Florence also played in a woman's golf league. She was also a diehard Met's fan, though her favorite team was the Yukon Woman's Huskies. Florence was a breast cancer survivor and spent time at the Greenwich WYMCA swimming with her Encore group. She made friends everywhere she went. Florence loved her family and was especially close to her nieces and nephew, Barbara Cerulli, Joseph DeCaro, and Mary Sliwinski who affectionately referred to her as 'Great-Aunt Flo' and she always treated them as if they were her own children. Florence was also a devoted caregiver to her parents and her brother James. She is survived by her loving sister Nicolletta Craig of Florida. She was predeceased by her brothers Joseph, Ralph, James; and sisters Marie DeCaro Burriesci; and nephew Charles Burriesci. To honor her life, a gathering will be held 10am Friday at St. Catherine of Siena Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow in the chapel at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. Donations may be made to the 37 Riverside Ln. Riverside, CT 06879 or to St. Catherine of Siena Church, 4 Riverside Ave., Riverside, CT 06878. For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com.
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 23, 2019