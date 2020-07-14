Fran C. Finn

Fran C. Finn of Thousand Oaks, California passed away on Monday, March 16th at Los Robles Regional Medical Center in Thousand Oaks, CA due to complications following a hip fracture. She was 91 years old.

Mrs. Finn was born October 5, 1928 in Greenwich, CT to Josephine M. Chila of Castelegrande, Italy and Peter R. Chila of Potenza, Italy. Fran graduated from Greenwich High School and was a long time resident of Greenwich, CT and PortChester, NY before moving to Thousand Oaks, in 1965 with her husband James C. Lipsett, Jr. and their 5 children. James passed in 1999, at 75 years old. Fran remarried George C. Finn from Cos Cob, CT who passed in 2006.

Fran is predeceased by her brother Anthony Chila, Joseph Chila and her sister Rose (Babe) Campbell, step-son Kevin Finn.

Fran is survived by her 5 children Jamie, Jody, Peter, Beverly and John, Sister-in-law Patrica Lipsett Williams, 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren along with step-children George R. Finn,(Barbara) Terrence Finn and Brian Finn.

Fran along with raising 5 children also worked for the Phone Company in Greenwich and Thousand Oaks, CA. She was a Manicurist and owned LaVita Italian Deli, Thousand Oaks in the mid 70's. She enjoyed countless hobbies, the beach and her many friends. She was passionate about her New York Yankees. She was a loving Mother and Grandmother and will be dearly missed.

Family Graveside service Sep. 14, 2020 Westlake Village, CA.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store