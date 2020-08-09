1/1
Frances Streich
1932 - 2020
FRANCES McEACHERN STREICH
Frances Streich, of Old Greenwich, CT passed away peacefully on the morning of August 8th at home with her family. Frances, daughter of Tom and Frances McEachern was born in Memphis, TN in 1932. She grew up in Riverside, CT where she met the love of her life and husband of 66 years, Peter W. Streich.
Frances attended Riverside Elementary and Greenwich High School, Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, VA and The Child Education Foundation in NYC from where she received her degree and teaching certificate in 1953. Frances & Peter were married at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Riverside, CT.
Frances and Peter moved to Old Greenwich, CT in 1963 and reside in the same home that they have loved ever since.
Frances is survived by her husband Peter, daughter Cynthia Bell (husband Jim) of OG, daughter Catherine Kramer (husband Paul) of Riverside, son Jeffrey Streich (wife Lindsay) of Portland, OR and sisters Martha Sanders & Betty Dalsemer of Bozeman, MT and Carmel, CA respectively. Frances was blessed with and loved beyond words by her seven grandchildren, Courtney, Taylor, Emma, Sarah, Wylie, Greta and Marina who will miss Nanny greatly with all of their hearts. The entire family hold in their hearts the memories of so many joyous family celebrations, traditions and reunions that Frances organized.
Frances was a proud member of the Pi Beta Phi Sorority, the PEO sisterhood (a philanthropic organization where women support the advancement of women) and the Riverside Yacht Club. She was particularly proud of her work and ultimate presidency of Meals on Wheels of Greenwich. Frances loved gardening and quilting of which she was particularly accomplished. She will always be envied and remembered by her family and friends for her beautiful hair and crystal blue eyes.
Her family would like to thank all of her loving caregivers, particularly Caty and Blanca who loved her and helped care for her with great tenderness.
Due to Covid-19, there will be no services held at this time.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Meals on Wheels of Greenwich or a simple act of kindness in Frances's memory.



Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
