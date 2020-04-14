|
Francesca (Frances) Marie (Crucitti) Capparelle
Frances Capparelle, 93, passed away peacefully at home on April 11, 2020. She was the wife of the former Fiore (Fred) Capparelle, Sr.
Frances was born November 5, 1926 to Dominic Crucitti and Antoinette Versace and grew up in the Rockridge area of Greenwich, where her father was the caretaker for Rosemary Hall School.
During and after high school Frances worked at the Greenwich Library. She married Fiore Capparelle, Sr. in 1953 and thereafter became a lifelong resident of Cos Cob. She was Library Technical Assistant for the Town of Greenwich for over three generations. Throughout her life Frances was an avid golfer, tennis player and gardener. She was a member of the St. Lawrence Society, Griff Harris Golf Club and St. Catherine of Siena Church.
Frances was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Fiore Capparelle, Sr. as well as her brothers Joseph, Andrew and Dominic Crucitti, and her sister Antoinette (Ann) Capalbo.
She is survived by her son Fiore J. Capparelle, Jr. (Susan), her daughter Sally Fueglein (Hugo) and beloved grandchildren, Kate Capparelle, Nicole Merced (Chris), Kala McCauley (Erik) and Hugo Fueglein, Jr. (Colleen.)
Frances loved time with her family and friends and will always be remembered for her welcoming spirit, kindness of heart and generosity to everyone she met. She will be truly missed.
Published in Greenwich Time on Apr. 15, 2020