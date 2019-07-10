Francis John Ambrogio II

April 6, 1961-July 9, 2019 Francis John Ambrogio II, 58, a lifelong Greenwich resident, passed away on July 9, 2019. He was predeceased by his parents, Jenny Ignazio Ambrogio and Frank J. Ambrogio. He was a 1979 graduate of Greenwich High School, where he was an avid cross-country runner, singer, and trombonist. He graduated from Dartmouth College in 1983 and was a proud member of the Kappa Kappa Kappa Fraternity, and later, the Yale Club of New York City. Francis pursued a career as a business consultant, focusing mainly on retail software. He worked for a series of major names in the fashion industry, including Phillips van Heusen, Lerner New York, and Michael Kors. During the many years he spent with consulting firm JDA Software, he worked with a wide variety of businesses, ranging from Dick's Sporting Goods, Dollar Tree, and LifeWay Christian Stores. He took great pride both in helping businesses profit and their workers remain employed. A lifelong intellectual with broad interests, ranging from mathematical theory to theology to the classics, he was a supporter of various institutions, including the Greenwich Historical Society and Mystic Seaport. He spoke multiple languages and was passionate about travelling and knowing the world around him – and the people in it. An active member of the Greenwich community, Francis dedicated his time to many activities including youth soccer, the Kiwanis Club, and the Boy Scouts. As a young man, he earned the Eagle Scout Award as a member of Cos Cob's Troop 10, and he later served as a Scoutmaster and Cubmaster in Troop 10 and Pack 10 for over fifteen years. Additionally, he participated in the martial arts, earning his dan (black belt) in Tang Soo Do. While his son was a cadet at West Point, he opened his home to his classmates as a home-away-from-home, welcoming cadets from not only all over the United States but from distant allied countries such as Tunisia, Kazakhstan, and Jordan. As a mentor, he made a tremendous impact on many young people that will always be remembered. Francis is survived by his son, Captain Francis John Ambrogio III of Fort Benning, Georgia, his former wife, Ms. Martha Marie Poillon of Fredericksburg, Virginia, as well as many cousins, aunts, uncles, friends, and loved ones. A wake will be held from 4 p.m.-8 p.m. on Friday, July 12 at Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home on Hamilton Avenue, and a Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at Saint Catherine of Siena Church in Riverside at 9am on Saturday, July 13. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Greenwich Council of the Boy Scouts of America. For more information or to place an online condolence www.coxeandgraziano.com Published in Greenwich Time on July 11, 2019