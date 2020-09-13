Francis Montimurro

Francis J. "Monti"
Montimurro
Francis J. "Monti" Montimurro, age 88 of Layton, NJ, passed away suddenly on Friday, September 11th, 2020 at his home.
Francis was born in Greenwich, CT to the late Anthony and Carmella (Boskello) Montimurro. He grew up in the Chickahominy section, where he played football in high school. A renowned kicker, Francis was invited to audition for the Dallas Cowboys. After serving in the US Navy during the Korean War, Francis attended the American Academy McAllister Institute and Fairleigh Dickinson University. Francis was immensely proud of his career as a licensed funeral director at Frank E. Campbell's, Walter B. Cooke, Riverside, and Williams Funeral Homes prior to his retirement in 1984. He chronicled his time in the industry in his book, Provolone in the Casket. Following retirement, Francis settled in Layton, NJ, where he owned and operated the Layton Store and worked as a permanent substitute teacher at the Sussex County Technical School. He always had a funny story to share and he will be missed by all who knew him.
Predeceased by his wife, Joan (Fuller) Montimurro; sister Marie Ledda; and brothers, Joseph and Lawrence Montimurro, Francis is survived by his daughter, Melissa Montimurro and her husband Raymond Loevlie; son Mark and his wife Sandra Montimurro; grandchildren Alex, Andrew, and Aaron Tirpack and Aidan Loevlie; great-grandchildren Dylan and Madison Tirpack; and brother Anthony and wife Cathi Montimurro; as well as many nieces and nephews.
Visitation for Francis will be held on Wednesday, September 16th, 2020 from 4-8 p.m. at the Ferguson Funeral Home, 27 Third Street, Sussex, NJ 07461. A Funeral Mass will be on Thursday, September 17th, 10:30 a.m. at the St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Sandyston. Burial in the Layton Cemetery will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Christopher and Dana Reeve Foundation www.christopherreeve.org
Online condolences may be offered at www.fergusonfuneralhomesnj.com