Frank M. Chimblo, Jr,Frank Michael Dominic Chimblo Jr., 47, born June 6, 1973. Frank was a longtime resident of Cos Cob, CT, died unexpectedly Saturday, August 1, 2020.Frank was born in Greenwich Hospital in Greenwich, CT and lived the first decade of his childhood in Stamford, CT moving to Cos Cob, CT in 1985 for the remainder of his life. Frank was the loving son of Christine M. Chimblo and Frank M. Chimblo Sr. In addition to his parents he is survived by his son, Nicholas M. Chimblo, ex-wife, Juliana Sartre, two sisters, Amanda Chimblo Rosales and Rachelle Chimblo Tabora, brother, Kristopher T. Chimblo, brothers-in-law , Armando J. Rosales and Jonathan Tabora, nieces and nephews, Erica J. Rosales Gonzalez, Gabriella A. Rosales, Brayden A. Rosales and Landon J. Rosales, a great-nephew, Xavier S. Gonzalez as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins and close friends.Frank was a graduate of Greenwich High School and eventually completing his studies in fitness/nutrition concluding with his certification in personal training and nutrition, working as a CPT and CNC acquiring his degrees through the National Academy of Sports medicine NASM. Frank also attended the Bucky Dent school of Baseball which eventually led to his lifelong passion, baseball. Yes he engaged in other sports but baseball was his one true talent. Frank not only played for all the town leagues but was chosen in 1986 to travel to Caracas Venezuela to play baseball for one of the United States Jr. baseball teams in which he was part of the team that brought home a championship trophy for there skill and excellence in the sport.Frank loved being surrounded by his family and friends. Frank was always the life of the party and he made sure that everyone with him was having almost as much fun as he was. In his free time Frank loved working out, attending concerts, watching his favorite sports teams compete, numerous trips to Foxwoods and Mohegan sun but most important and dear to Frank, bonding with his best buddy, the apple of his eye, his son, Nico. This by far was more important to him than anything else. Frank cherished all of his time he had with his son Nicholas. Sharing with Nico his love for baseball as well as other sports and hobbies. These two had a bond nobody could break.If you knew Frank well or barely at all, he forever left you thinking. Whether it was about how hysterically funny he was, or just how down right inappropriate he was, Frank made sure that if nothing else he was always going to leave his mark. Frank truly loved so many and was loved by so many more. I will never forget Franks incredible smile, energy and charisma. Even with just one encounter with him you would be sure to remember him for life. He will forever be loved and missed by all. Rest In Peace Frankie, Cleveland Browns Forever!The wake is scheduled for August 12th, 2020 at Fred D. Knapp Funeral Home at 267 Greenwich Avenue in Greenwich, CT from 5:00-7:00 p.m. and is open to friends and family. The Funeral at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich on Thursday is private.