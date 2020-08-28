Frank R. Frasca
Jun 7, 1924-Aug 25, 2020Frank R. Frasca – of Old Greenwich passed away on August 25th at his home with his loving family by his side. He was 96. Born on June 7, 1924 in Mount Vernon, NY, he was the son of Carmelo and Carmela (Sarno) Frasca.
Frank's greatest joy was his family. He was proud of his children and grandchildren and was looking forward to being a great-grandfather in the next few days.
Frank had an interest in electronics from a young age and began servicing radios at his brother's repair shop.
Frank proudly served his country in WWII in the U.S. Army under Patton as technical corporal in the QM Truck Co. He took part in preparations for the invasion of France through the Battle of the Bulge by driving semi-trucks filled with gas, ammunition and supplies.
After his return from the service, he continued with his interest in radio and television repair. He went on to pursue his passion for photography by developing his own photos and repairing cameras.
Frank went on to start his own business before marrying his wife, Luisa D'Angelo, in Introdacqua, Italy in 1957. They started a family in Mount Vernon and made their move to Greenwich in 1967 where he began working for Color Tech TV in Cos Cob. Frank was a well-respected technician in the community for many years and was the first authorized VCR serviceman in Fairfield county.
In Frank's retirement years, he worked at Putnam Trust Bank in Riverside. He kept up with the latest technology and was a technical genius in many people's eyes. He loved solving complex problems. He was a man of integrity and an inspiration to his family, providing guidance even in his final days.
Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Luisa D'Angelo Frasca, his loving children Daniel Frasca, Lisa Deilus (Thomas) and Robert Frasca (Lauren), along with his cherished grandchildren Matthew Deilus, Melissa Urso (James) and Andrew Frasca. He is also survived by his dear sister Rose Zimbardi as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents along with brothers Daniel, Giacomo, Pasquale and sisters Frances, Olga and Norma.
To honor his long and fulfilling life, family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich, CT 203-869-5968. A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena RC Church in Riverside. COVID-19 restrictions will apply. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.coxeandgraziano.com