1/1
Frank R. Frasca
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frank's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank R. Frasca
Jun 7, 1924-Aug 25, 2020Frank R. Frasca – of Old Greenwich passed away on August 25th at his home with his loving family by his side. He was 96. Born on June 7, 1924 in Mount Vernon, NY, he was the son of Carmelo and Carmela (Sarno) Frasca.
Frank's greatest joy was his family. He was proud of his children and grandchildren and was looking forward to being a great-grandfather in the next few days.
Frank had an interest in electronics from a young age and began servicing radios at his brother's repair shop.
Frank proudly served his country in WWII in the U.S. Army under Patton as technical corporal in the QM Truck Co. He took part in preparations for the invasion of France through the Battle of the Bulge by driving semi-trucks filled with gas, ammunition and supplies.
After his return from the service, he continued with his interest in radio and television repair. He went on to pursue his passion for photography by developing his own photos and repairing cameras.
Frank went on to start his own business before marrying his wife, Luisa D'Angelo, in Introdacqua, Italy in 1957. They started a family in Mount Vernon and made their move to Greenwich in 1967 where he began working for Color Tech TV in Cos Cob. Frank was a well-respected technician in the community for many years and was the first authorized VCR serviceman in Fairfield county.
In Frank's retirement years, he worked at Putnam Trust Bank in Riverside. He kept up with the latest technology and was a technical genius in many people's eyes. He loved solving complex problems. He was a man of integrity and an inspiration to his family, providing guidance even in his final days.
Frank is survived by his beloved wife of 63 years, Luisa D'Angelo Frasca, his loving children Daniel Frasca, Lisa Deilus (Thomas) and Robert Frasca (Lauren), along with his cherished grandchildren Matthew Deilus, Melissa Urso (James) and Andrew Frasca. He is also survived by his dear sister Rose Zimbardi as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents along with brothers Daniel, Giacomo, Pasquale and sisters Frances, Olga and Norma.
To honor his long and fulfilling life, family and friends are invited to gather on Sunday from 3-7 p.m. at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich, CT 203-869-5968. A Funeral Mass will take place on Monday 11 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena RC Church in Riverside. COVID-19 restrictions will apply. Entombment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. For more information or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.coxeandgraziano.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home
134 Hamilton Ave
Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 869-5968
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Coxe & Graziano Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved