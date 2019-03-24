Frank Salvatore Siciliano

April 13, 1923-March 20, 2019 Frank Salvatore Siciliano, Lifelong resident of Greenwich died March 20, 2019. Frank was born at home in Greenwich, April 13, 1923 to Joseph and Irene Siciliano. He was predeceased by his infant daughter, son and wife. Frank is survived by his daughter Carol-Anne.

When Frank graduated Greenwich High School he worked in various jobs before he founded Riverside Floor Covering in 1959. 25 years later he sold the business and went to work at Putnam Trust Co. in Riverside. Once retired, he volunteered at Nathaniel Witherell and Neighbor to Neighbor for many years. He was passionate in his volunteer efforts and cared deeply about the community.

Frank had unwavering courage and strength as well as a strong faith throughout his life. He was a devout Catholic and member of St. Catherine's Church in Riverside. Still attending church at age 95.

He will be remembered as a devoted husband and father. Everyone that knew him will remember his generosity and willingness to help others.

To honor his life, friends will gather on Monday from 3-5 p.m. at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME 134 Hamilton Ave. Greenwich, CT. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10 a.m. Tuesday at St. Catherine of Siena R.C. Church. Burial is private.

A special thanks to Caring Hospice for giving my father the ultimate at home care. Another thank you, to all his friends at the Greenwich Senior Center, your support was greatly appreciated.