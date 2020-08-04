Frank "Ike" Sandor
Frank "Ike" Sandor, 89, a native of Glenville, CT passed away peacefully on August 3, 2020. Frank was born on September 23, 1930 to the late Michael and Emily Micik Sandor. He attended Glenville Elementary School and graduated from Greenwich High School in 1948. Frank entered the Marine Corps in 1950 and served time overseas during the Korean War. Upon his arrival home in 1953 after the war, he learned the family trade of carpentry, working until his retirement in the late 1980's.
Frank met Leona Eleanor Leja at the local Polish Club in the early 1950's and they were married June 16, 1956. Mrs. Sandor died December 20, 2007. They raised their five children in Glenville, during which time he was a member of the Glenville Volunteer Fire Department, the 9th District Veteran's Association, and the Knights of Columbus. In 1989 they sold their home in Glenville and purchased an old 1840's farmhouse and 13 acres of property in Alstead, NH, where he continued in retirement to renovate the home. They moved back to Connecticut, settling in in West Haven in the early 2000's to be closer to their children. Later in life Ike enjoyed sitting in his front yard and socializing with his many friends and neighbors.
Frank is survived by his children Frank Sandor of Laurel, MD, Aniela Sandor of West Haven, CT, Chris Sandor and his wife Kathleen of West Haven, CT, and Andy Sandor and his wife Robin of North Salem, NY, grandchildren Amanda Grier, Daniel Sandor, Taryn Sandor, Christian Sandor, Benjamin Mack, Jeffrey Mack, Hope Sandor, Tyler Sandor, great-grandchildren Alexander Grier and Lucas Sandor, sister Pauline Muskus of Greenwich, CT and many nieces and nephews.
Besides his wife he was predeceased by his daughter Laura Sandor Mack, brothers Robert, Edward, Peter, Michael, George and Steven Sandor and sister Elizabeth Oarr.
Visitation will be 5-7 p.m. on Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Craft Memorial Home, Inc. 40 Leicester St. Port Chester, NY. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Saint Paul's RC Church, 84 Sherwood Ave., Greenwich, CT. Interment to follow at Saint Mary's Cemetery Rye Brook, NY.
Craft Memorial Home, Inc., 40 Leicester St., Port Chester, NY (914) 939-0131 www.craftmemorialhoem.com