|
|
Frank V. Calabrese, Sr.
Frank V. Calabrese, Sr., A lifetime resident of Greenwich passed away peacefully on February 21, 2020 at the age of 87. Frank was born April 12, 1932 to the late Serifina and Vincenzo Calabrese.
Frank leaves to cherish his memory his son Frank V. Calabrese, Jr. of Rhinebeck, NY; three grandsons, Christopher Calabrese (Debi), Michael Walley, and Jeffrey Walley; six great-grandchildren; many adopted grandchildren and great-grandchildren of Rhinebeck, NY; his two brothers Joseph and Mario Calabrese; and his extended family and friends.
Frank was predeceased by his loving wife Marie P. Calabrese (Pioli); his daughter Sharon Walley and, her husband James Walley of Tucson, AZ; his brother Patrick Calabrese, his sister Grace Alessi; and his daughter-in-law Lynda Calabrese of Rhinebeck, NY.
Frank was the Service Manager of the former Putnam Motors Chrysler-Plymouth dealership in Greenwich for 28 years. He later worked at Pitney Bowes until his retirement. Frank was a long-time member of St. Roch Parish in Greenwich, where he served on the parish council and did volunteer work.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, February 25, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at Castiglione Funeral Home, 544 Old Post Rd. #3, Greenwich, CT. A Mass will be held at St. Roch Church in Greenwich at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday February 25, 2020. A burial will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich. To leave an online condolence please visit www.castiglionefh.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 23, 2020