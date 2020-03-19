GreenwichTime Obituaries
Funeral service
Friday, Mar. 20, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Catherine's
Riverside, CT
View Map
Fred Ferraro Obituary
Fred J. Ferraro
Fred J. Ferraro, affectionately known as "Baker" passed away unexpectedly at his home at Hill House in Riverside on Sunday, March 15th.
Fred is survived by a sister Claire and many Moretti and Ferraro cousins throughout Connecticut and Florida. He was predeceased by his parents, Fiore and Jeanette.
Fred was born in New Bedford, MA on December 22, 1941. He graduated Greenwich High School in 1959 where he was a member of the golf team. Fred was an avid golfer and played the courses of Connecticut and Florida at every chance. Fred was a master plumber by trade and a member of both the Connecticut and National Plumbers and Pipefitters Unions.
Fred enjoyed a good joke and always had a story to share! He will be missed by his cousins, and many friends at Hill House and beyond.
A funeral service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Friday at St. Catherine's in Riverside with burial to follow at St. Mary's Cemetery. We hope to plan a memorial service and gathering sometime in the coming months.
Published in Greenwich Time on Mar. 20, 2020
