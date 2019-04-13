Resources More Obituaries for Frederick Campbell Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Frederick Campbell Jr.

Frederick MacGregor Campbell Jr., Sports Marketing Pioneer, passed away on April 4th, 2019 with his family by his side. He was 85 years old.

Born in Chester, Pennsylvania in 1933, the son of Frederick and Mary Campbell, Fred attended Swarthmore High School where he was All-State in football and track. He received the High School Maxwell Award and was a 4-star football recruit who went on to play at Duke University. Fred majored in Political Science and graduated with honors in 1955.

While at Duke, Fred participated in multiple sports which earned him nine varsity letters. He was an All-American and All ACC Conference lineman on Duke's football team, playing both offense and defense; he played on the 1955 Orange Bowl Championship team; he captained the wrestling team; and, he threw shot put and discus on Varsity Track. Fred was honored for his accomplishments at midfield of Wallace Wade Stadium on Oct 12th 2012 at the Duke- North Carolina football game.

Drafted by the NFL Chicago Cardinals, Fred chose instead to join the US Marine Corps after graduation. He attended Officer's Candidate School and became a 1st Lieutenant stationed at Quantico and Camp Lejeune. Fred served as a platoon leader in the Elite Recon for 3 ½ years.

In 1956 Fred married his lifelong partner Barbara Ann Mullin in Philadelphia. They raised their four children in Old Greenwich, CT. While working in NYC on Madison Avenue in advertising, Fred earned his MBA from NYU Business School. He soon became the new-products director for Sterling Drug and in 1972 returned to the sports arena, as a Vice President of the National Basketball Association and then President of NBA Properties, where he developed corporate sponsorship and licensing programs. This experience led Fred to form his own company Campbell Associates, which became a leading amateur sports marketing organization representing AAU and winter and summer Olympic teams.

In the mid 1990's Fred and Barbara retired to Skidaway Island, Savannah, Georgia. They enjoyed their retirement together playing tennis, golf and traveling around the world. Fred was an active member of the Sons of the American Revolution, and one of his biggest joys was spending the day on his Airboat, Recon Ranger, with friends and family. Once, he was called upon by the local police to help capture a suspected criminal on an island which could only be reached by an airboat. It was a stormy night, but Fred had an adventurous spirit and the story made the Savannah papers.

During Fred's retirement he was inducted into three Sports Hall of Fames, with the Statewide Pennsylvania Hall of Fame being the major highlight of his lifelong sports career.

Fred is survived by his wife Barbara, his sister Virginia Melhado, and his children: Debbie Garwood, Cookie Werner, Cheryl Carroll and Greg Campbell. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Will, Laura, Lance, Brette, Mac, Charlotte and Henry; and four great-grandchildren: Irby, Lilly, Lila and Cam.

Fred will be laid to rest beside his parents at the St. George's Chapel Cemetery in Harbeson Delaware. Known as "the little church in the country", the chapel is over three-hundred years old and is the church where Fred served as an altar boy. Fred had many fond childhood memories in this area of Delaware where he was a Rehoboth Beach lifeguard and spent time clamming on Herring Creek and catching crabs off the dock at his parents summer home, Camelot.

Frederick MacGregor Campbell, Jr will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the s Retreat, 8722 Elam Church Rd, Norwood, Georgia 30821 wwretreat.org/ Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 13, 2019