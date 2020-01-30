GreenwichTime Obituaries
|
Frederick Dingee


1937 - 2020
Frederick Dingee Obituary
Frederick A. Dingee
Frederick A. Dingee, a longtime resident of Greenwich and Stamford, entered eternal rest on January 19, 2020. He was born on June 12, 1937 to the late Charles M. Dingee, Sr. and Almeda Calder Dingee.
Fred was a veteran of the US Army, having served three years in Korea. His concern and love of animals aided in his loyal employment at the Pet Pantry Co. in Greenwich for over 60 years, and his outgoing personality, knowledge and humor in conversing with whoever he was in the company of, will always be remembered.
Fred is survived by his brother, Charles M. "Monty" Dingee and his wife Janice of Hobe Sound, Fl and New Canaan, CT, a nephew, Douglas M. Dingee, Sr. of Celebration, FL, a niece, Miranda Dingee of New Canaan, CT and three great-nephews, Charles D. Dingee of Garner, NC, Kevin and Estefania Dingee of Celebration, FL and Douglas M. Dingee, Jr. of Haines City, FL.
Funeral services will be held privately.
To leave online condolences, please visit www.cognetta.com
Published in Greenwich Time on Feb. 2, 2020
