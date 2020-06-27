Gary Carr
1947 - 2020
Gary Wayne Carr
08/15/1947 - 06/23/2020Gary Wayne Carr was born August 15, 1947 in Waterbury, CT and passed away suddenly on June, 23, 2020 in Greenwich, CT. Gary retired this December after a long career with New York Presbyterian Hospital as an operating room technician. He was also an organist with St. Andrew's Church in Stamford, and at St. Roch's Church in Greenwich. He was an active member in the community and most recently volunteered his time driving seniors to appointments and stores in Greenwich. Gary was an avid Yankee fan, loved and took excellent care of his cats, and enjoyed summer picnics with friends at Byram Shore and Tod's point. He leaves behind a brother Donald W. Carr of Waterbury, CT, nephew Matthew Carr, and nieces Kerri Carr of St. Louis, MO, and Crystal Aldrich of Naugatuck, CT. He was preceded in death by his sister Cathy L. Aldrich, and his partner of 22 years, John DeCaprio. He will be dearly missed by many neighbors and friends as he was always a friendly, happy presence in many people's lives. A memorial will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 4-8 p.m. at Coxe and Graziano Funeral Home in 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich 203-869-5968. Memorial donations can be sent to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, www.stjude.org or the ASPCA www.aspca.org For more information or to place an online condolence, www.coxeandgraziano.com



Published in Greenwich Time on Jun. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
