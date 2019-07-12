Gay Windisch Baer

Gay Windisch Baer, 85, of Amelia Island, Florida died July 5, 2019. She was the oldest daughter of Frederick Charles Windisch and Helen Baker Windisch Meyer of Greenwich, CT. Gay was born May 18, 1934 in New York City, grew up in Greenwich, moved to Philadelphia in 1955, and then to Amelia Island full time in 2011. She attended the Greenwich Country Day School, Milton Academy, Vassar College, and Columbia University.

Gaysie was an avid, lifelong tennis player and was often asked to be the fourth in men's doubles matches due to her strong game. She also enjoyed traveling the world, fishing, sailing, golf and cheering for her favorite sports teams, including the Eagles, Phillies, Flyers, everything UVA, and her children's and grandchildren's teams. Gaysie loved history and holidays, making July 4th a special day to celebrate.

She is survived by three children, Katrina F. Sherrerd (David Smith), Lisa Sherrerd Barker (Robert), and William D. Sherrerd IV (Karen), sister Helen Windisch Hall, stepchildren Anne Clarke, William G. Baer III, Letitia Dalton, and Daniel Baer, and grandchildren William S. Barker, Alexandra W. Barker, David F. Sherrerd-Smith, William W. Sherrerd-Smith, Devon L. Sherrerd, Lila S. Barker and Carina Smith Severance (Ryan). She was predeceased by two husbands William D. Sherrerd III and William G. Baer II, as well as her parents and her sister, Katrina Windisch Cooper.

Services will be private.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to a school or .