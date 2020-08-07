1/1
Genevieve Hassan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Genevieve's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Genevieve B. Hassan
April 9, 1922 - August 4, 2020
Genevieve, affectionately known as "Gerry", passed peacefully under the special care of the staff at Wilton Meadows Health Care Center on August 4th, 2020 at the age of 98. Gerry was born on April 9th, 1922 to Anthony J. Brandt and Josephine Swint Brandt in Bound Brook, NJ. There will be a wake at Thomas Gallagher Funeral Home on Tuesday, August 11th from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. followed by a mass at St. Bridget of Ireland's church located at 278 Strawberry Hill Ave. in Stamford at 11 a.m. Interment to follow at Putnam Cemetery. To read the full obituary and to send condolences, please visit Gallagherfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Danbury News Times & Greenwich Time on Aug. 7, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved