|
|
George D. Costaregni
George Dominick Costaregni died peacefully on Monday, November 18, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Greenwich on June 15, 1925 as the son of Dominick Costaregni and Angelina Manero Costaregni.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years Lillian Belmont Costaregni, his four children Geordie, Dan (Allison), Marilee and Susan, his grandchildren Tim, Olivia, Ansley and Kaitlin, his brother John Costaregni (Ginny), his sister-in-law Aurora Tupper, several loving nieces, nephews and extended family. He was predeceased by his brother Dan.
He excelled in sports as an accomplished athlete at Greenwich High School and St. Lawrence University before entering the Air Force Special Forces in World War II where he served overseas as SGT in the 133rd AACS Squadron in Germany. While stationed in Europe, he was eventually selected to play in the Championship game of the European Football League and received numerous honors and medals for his service. After returning from the war, he received his Masters degree from NYU and went on to teach Mathematics in the Greenwich School System before starting his own insurance agency.
A man known for his honesty, integrity and great sense of humor. His love of family was only rivaled by his love for the town of Greenwich.
He served his country fearlessly, cared for his family deeply, and will be missed endlessly.
The family wishes to extend their deepest gratitude to Dr. James Brunetti for his excellent care and compassion and to the staff of the Greenwich Hospital and Nathaniel Witherell Rehab for all of their support.
A wake to honor George will take place at Leo P. Gallagher and Son Funeral Home, 31 Arch Street, Greenwich, on Friday, November 22nd from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday at St. Mary Church, 178 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich.
Published in Greenwich Time from Nov. 21 to Nov. 22, 2019