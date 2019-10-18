|
|
George Frank D'Angelo
George Frank D'Angelo of Cos Cob, CT and Siesta Key, FL, loving Husband, Family Man, accomplished Rock Star, Businessman, Traveler, and selfless member of our community, died October 11t, 2019.
George was born Novemeber 19, 1947 in the Bronx, NY to Fabrizio and Olga D'Angelo where his loving family life (sister Rosanne), childhood and the streets helped shape the man he became. His love of music and singing on the street corners, drove him to create multiple bands that thrived in the New York night club scene including Essence, The Essentials and The DelStars with local hit, "How I love to hustle", a title which foreshadows how he lived his life. He grinded it out, working in banking by day and playing in night clubs at night all while starting a family with his beautiful and tolerant Wife of 51 years, Dahlia.
He moved his family to Greenwich in search of a better life for his family. It was here where opportunities would grow thanks to his selflessness in lending to those who had a dream and who he saw good in. He was an active member of the Cos Cob community and a vocal leader in saving Cos Cob School. In 1986, he left banking and opened Acura of Westchester, one of the 1st Acura dealers to open in the country. All aspects of Acura would become his professional life as he took an active role in just about every national committee he could, including his 3 terms as President of the National Dealer Advisory Board and led Acura of Westchester as the top volume dealer in the country over the past 33 years. He's been described by his peers as "Mr. Acura, a true Legend", "a great dealer, leader, competitor and friend", "an auto industry pioneer" and "in the Acura Hall of fame, a first ballot original charter member" and those who he mentored as a "father figure", "truly one of a kind, so positive and so caring" and "one who meant so much to so many". He was proud to be joined by his loving son, George Jr. who he mentored in business and life and together would continue to build the family legacy by opening Subaru Stamford and Kia of Stamford. His professional life would be bookended as a founding partner and Chairman of The First Bank of Greenwich where his banking background, business savvy and street smarts have helped the bank thrive.
Although, he worked up until his death, George knew how to stop and smell the roses by travelling and spending time with Dahlia in their beloved Siesta Key. Their epic trips were the envy of all and had seen parts of the world only most would dream of. He loved his daughter and first born, Lisa Marie more than anything in this world. He loved his son George and grandchildren, Derek and Jake more than anything. He loved his wonderful Sister Rosanne and her beautiful family more than anything. He loved his Parents, Aunts, Uncles, Cousins, Niece, Nephews and close friends more than anything.
George left an indelible mark on our family, the communities he lived / worked in and the lives he touched and will be sorely missed by all.
A Funeral Mass will be held at Saint Catherine of Siena in Riverside, CT on October 24, 2019 at 2 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Ronald McDonald House: RMHC.ORG
He is survived by his loving Wife of fifty-one years, Dahlia, Son George (Kerry), grandchildren, Derek and Jake.
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 20, 2019