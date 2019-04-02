George H. Duff, Jr.

George H. Duff Jr., 97, a longtime resident of Greenwich, CT, passed away peacefully on March 30, 2019. He was the beloved husband of the late Evelyn Holland Duff. George was born in Greenwich on November 23, 1921 to the late George and Mabel Woodworth Duff.

After graduating from Greenwich High School, George served his country with valor in the United States Marine Corps in the Pacific Theater during WWII. He was an employee of both Nabisco and Kraft foods working as an Executive Assistant. In his free time, George was involved with local veterans groups and the Knights of Columbus in Greenwich. However, family was the most important thing to George.

He was predeceased by his two children Robert Duff and Valerie Duff Kennedy, he is survived by his son-in-law John Kennedy and his daughter-in-law Mary Duff as well as 4 grandchildren, Charles and Patrick Duff, and Michael and Cary Kennedy.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, April 4 at 10 a.m. at St Mary Church, 190 Greenwich Ave., Greenwich, CT. Interment will follow in St. Mary Cemetery, 399 North St., Greenwich. Memorial contributions may be made to the . Share a memory of George at www.castiglionefh.com Published in GreenwichTime on Apr. 2, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary