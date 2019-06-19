Gerald Berrafati

Gerald Joseph Berrafati, MD, 89, a resident of Old Greenwich, CT, died peacefully on June 18, 2019 after a brief battle with ALS. Born in New York, New York to Sicilian immigrant parents, he attended Lafayette High School in Brooklyn and received his undergraduate degree from Columbia University. Dr. Berrafati earned his medical degree from The University of Turin, Italy, and had a distinguished forty-year career practicing Obstetrics and Gynecology at Mount Vernon Hospital, and at Saint John's Riverside Hospital in Westchester County, NY. For more than thirty-five years, he was married to his beloved wife, Lillian (nee Fauci), who predeceased him in 1997. He was known and loved for his genial and optimistic nature, his humility and generosity, and his love and devotion to his Catholic faith and family. Dr. Berrafati is survived by his three children, Josephine Berrafati Tice (Kevin) of Vail, CO, Linda Berrafati Moran (Thomas) of McLean, VA, and Joseph Fauci Berrafati (Gina) of Wilton CT, as well as seven grandchildren. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 9:00 a.m., at St. Catherine of Siena Catholic Church in Greenwich, CT, followed by a funeral Mass at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial donations to ( ), or to The Fairfield County House, 1 Den Rd., Stamford, CT 06903. For additional information, please go to www.Castiglionefh.com.