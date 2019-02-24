Gerald Billone

After a courageous six year battle with cancer, Gerald Billone, 72, of Calabash, NC, formerly of Norwalk, CT, passed away peacefully on February 20, 2019. He was the second of three sons of Geraldine and Joseph Billone, both deceased, of Riverside, CT.

Gerald, known to his friends as Jerry, graduated Greenwich High School in 1964 and enlisted in the US Army in 1965, where he was part of the 11th U.S. Armored Cavalry Black Horse Regiment. He served bravely in Vietnam during the height of the conflict, and became a proud veteran who supported many Veterans' organizations.

After his service, he enjoyed a long career at NRG Energy, retiring as a Maintenance Manager approximately 15 years ago. In 2003, Jerry and his wife of 34 years, Debbie, who passed away in 2017, relocated to Calabash, NC. There they built their dream home on a golf course, a short distance from the ocean. Jerry and Debbie enjoyed an active retirement in Calabash, with their wide circle of close friends.

Jerry is survived by his daughter from his first marriage, Amanda Troy, son in-law Ed, and grandson Tommy, of Centerbrook, CT. His son from that marriage, Noah Billone, predeceased him. He is also survived by two stepdaughters, whom he raised with Debbie, Jodi Savarese, husband Joe, and their children Julia and Joey, of Calabash, NC and Jamie Scarfi, husband Fran, and their children Dominic, Charlotte and Roman, of Mahopac, NY.

Additionally, Jerry is survived by his brothers, Frank Billone, and wife Patty, of CT, and Joe Billone, and partner Mark Bodine, of New York City.

He will be very much missed by his family and large circle of friends.

Calling hours will be held on Tuesday, February 26 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lacerenza Funeral Home, 8 Schuyler Avenue, Stamford. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 27 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Catherine of Siena Church, Riverside. Interment will follow at St. Mary's Cemetery, Greenwich. To leave an online condolence visit www.lacerenzafh.com. Published in GreenwichTime on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary