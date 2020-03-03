Home

St Paul's Episcopal Church
200 Riverside Ave
Riverside, CT 06878
Memorial service
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
3:30 PM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
Riverside, CT
Gerald W. Puschel

Gerald W. Puschel Obituary
Gerald W. Puschel
Gerald W. Puschel passed away at his home in Greenwich, CT on February 28, 2020. His family was at his side. Gerry died from complications of Progressive Supra Nuclear Palsy (PSP), a rare brain disorder. He was the son of Walter and Francoise Puschel. He was born in Montclair, NJ December 1941 and grew up in Riverside, CT attending Riverside School and Brunswick School. He attended St. Lawrence University and the then Philadelphia School of Textiles. He later received an MBA from Rutgers University.
After graduating from Officers Candidate School, he served as a Lieutenant in the US Navy for three years serving two tours of active duty in Vietnam.
Gerry subsequently joined F. Schumacher & Co. and continued the family tradition as the fourth generation to work at the company which was founded in 1889 by his great-great-uncle, Frederic Schumacher. Gerry retired from F. Schumacher & Co. as Chairman of the Board in 2016.
Gerry is survived by his wife of 39 years, Louise and his two sons Andrew of San Francisco, and Stephen (Laine) of New York. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, gifts may be made (in Gerry's memory) to support research to combat this disease and other movement disorders to: The Trustees of Columbia University/Movement Disorders, Office of Development, Attn: M Reals, 516 W. 168th Street, New York, NY 10032 or please email: [email protected]
A memorial service will be held Friday, March 6th at 3:30 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Riverside, CT with a reception to follow at the Riverside Yacht Club.
Published in Greenwich Time from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
