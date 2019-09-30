GreenwichTime Obituaries
More Obituaries for Gerard Davis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gerard Davis


1927 - 2019
Gerard Davis Obituary
Gerard H. Davis
Gerard H. Davis, 92, passed away peacefully in Greenwich, CT on September 29, 2019 with his children by his side. Gerard was born on June 4, 1927 in Brooklyn, NY. Gerard was a devoted husband to the late Roberta Davis, father of Sima and her husband, Chip Farmer, and of Noah Davis. Extremely devoted Grandfather to Lily, Henry, Anna and Olivia Farmer and Preston Davis. Gerard attended William & Mary undergraduate, Yale Law School and Columbia University for his Masters and Ph.D. He served our nation in the Navy as a Merchant Marine and as an attorney for Radio Free Europe out of Munich, Germany during the Cold War and beyond. He was a hero for our nation and our family. He will always be in our hearts. Services will be held Friday, October 4 at 10:00am at the Fred D. Knapp Funeral Home, 267 Greenwich Avenue, Greenwich. Interment will be private. Friends may call at Sima and Chip's home at 28 Briar Brae Rd., Darien, CT from 2:00pm-6:00pm after the service on Friday. Memorial contributions may be made to the Roberta Davis Memorial Scholarship Fund, Greenwich Scholarship Association, P.O. Box 4627, Greenwich, CT 06831 or online at https://greenwichscholarship.org/donate/
Published in Greenwich Time from Oct. 1 to Oct. 3, 2019
