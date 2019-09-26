|
Gerard Laurent
Gerard Laurent, beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather, died on July 18, 2019 at home with his daughter Chantal by his side, at the age of 98. His sense of humor, his generosity, his intelligence and impressive knowledge and culture, his kindness, loyalty and modesty will be sorely missed.
Born in Dinan, Brittany, France in 1920, he joined the Navy in 1939 and served through WWII. He was awarded the "Legion of Honour" and the "Croix de Guerre". After receiving his Engineering degree, he met his wife, Connie M del Campo in Pittsburgh, PA, and lived and worked in Mexico, where his five children were born, as well as in Paris and Lyon, France.
The last sixteen years of his life were spent in Greenwich CT. He enjoyed participating in many activities at the Alliance Française, and was a regular fixture at the Greenwich library where he usually spent his mornings up until the age of 95. History and genealogy were two of his favorite pastimes.
He leaves behind his children, Michel, Pierre, Chantal, Marie-France Laurent Bailey and Genevieve, four grandchildren Daniel and Alexa Baz, Renee Laurent Crim and Michelle Laurent, and two great-grand daughters, Ella and Meghan Crim.
His Memorial service will be held at the First Congregational Church of Old Greenwich on October 5th at 11:00 a.m.
Published in Greenwich Time on Sept. 28, 2019