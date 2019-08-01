|
|
Gerhard Krause Jr
09/29/1940 - 07/31/2019Krause, Gerhard Jr., 78, of Stamford, CT, beloved husband of Susan Krause, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 31st, at his home, following a brief battle with cancer. Born on Sept. 29, 1940, to Jeanette and Gerhard Krause Sr. of Nanuet, New York, he lived most of his life in Old Greenwich, CT, and resided in Stamford for the past seven years. Gary, as he was known, was fascinated by computers, and worked for a number of corporate computer sales companies and later ran his own consulting business in Old Greenwich. He was a longtime member of Living Hope Community Church (formerly the Presbyterian Church of Old Greenwich) where he served as an elder and deacon. He was a member of the Rocky Point Club for thirty years. He enjoyed volunteering at the Greenwich Senior Center and served on the Board of Directors of Greenwich Chaplaincy. A proud former Marine, he was active in the Rockland County Marine Corps League and enjoyed organizing their annual Toys for Tots drive. Gary loved the outdoors and treasured runs and bike rides around Greenwich Point, time spent in the Adirondack mountains, and morning gatherings with fellow dog owners with his beloved dog Max, who preceded him in death in 2018. He was a 1963 graduate of the University of Virginia and a Captain in the U.S. Marine Corps. He served in Vietnam in 1965 and 1966. He was a devoted husband, father, and grandfather and is survived by his wife, Susan Krause, daughter Lisa Thomas and her husband Donald of Alexandria, Virginia, Jennifer Fetsch and her husband Derek, of Washington, D.C., and Melissa Zaluski and her husband Greg, of Vernon, Connecticut, and by grandchildren Patrick and Madeline Thomas and Sophie and Lila Fetsch. A celebration of Gary's life is planned for September 28th at 2 p.m. at the Living Hope Community Church in Old Greenwich, CT at 38 West End Avenue. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to the Rockland County Marine Corps League: www.rocklandusmc.com.
Published in Greenwich Time on Aug. 4, 2019