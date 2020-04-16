|
|
Gertraude Marie Larsh
Gertraude Marie "Trudi" Larsh, died April 11, 2020 aged 100. She was born in Germany and lived through the tumult of World War II. Immigrating to the U. S. in 1957, she settled in New York City where she worked as an executive secretary on Wall Street, and in similar capacity with the U.S. branch of Krupp AG. She has lived in Greenwich since 1964.
Trudi, an excellent pianist, had a lifelong love for classical music, having studied with the iconic Walter Gieseking in postwar Germany. She rarely missed a concert by the Greenwich Philharmonic. Her civic involvement included tutoring foreign language at Greenwich High School and taking leadership roles with the YWCA International Women's Club and the German Club. Always outgoing and active, Trudi kept up with tennis, swimming at the town beaches, cycling, foreign travel, and downhill skiing, well into her late 80s.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Yvonne and Lee Lacy of Denton, Texas, her granddaughters, Monica Bennett and Melissa Lacy, and niece and nephews Maja Dubois, James Goldschmidt and Gregory Felsmann-Dubois, and their families. She was predeceased by her son Eric A. Larsh and her husband, Joseph A. Larsh. Memorial arrangements will be made at a future date.
Hers was a life rich in experiences, adventure, and love; a life well-lived, a woman to be well-remembered.
