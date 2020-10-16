Giuliano Stabile
Feb 1, 1955-Oct 15, 2020Giuliano "Jules" Stabile of Greenwich, CT passed away on October 15, 2020 after a long battle with lymphoma. He was 65. Born in Castrovillari, Italy on February 1, 1955 to the late Antonio & Eduarda (Rose) Stabile. He moved to Greenwich when he was 6 years old and attended Cos Cob, Central and Greenwich High School. Jules taught physics, chemistry and math at J.M. Wright Technical High School, Westhill High School and Norwalk Community College. He was active for many years in the Greenwich Council of the Boy Scouts of America. He influenced the lives of many children over his 40 year teaching career and with his work with the Boy Scouts. He was an avid skier, camper and motorcyclist. He enjoyed life to the fullest. He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Karen Romel Stabile, children Christopher Stabile, Brian Stabile (Kara Willett), Lauren Stabile (Robert Muskus) and Giuliano A. Stabile, grandchildren Makayla and Noah Muskus, Lia and Amber Stabile, sister Carmela Perito (Eugenio), nephews Joseph and Eugene Perito and grandnephews Lorenzo and Gino Perito. He was predeceased by his infant son Anthony Stabile. Family and friends will gather on Sunday from 2-6 p.m. at COXE & GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME, 134 Hamilton Ave., Greenwich, CT. A graveside funeral service will be held 11 a.m. Monday at St. Mary's Cemetery in Greenwich, CT. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Greenwich Council Boy Scouts of America www.greenwichscouting.org/fos
or The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society www.lls.org
For more information or to place an online condolence: www.coxeandgraziano.com