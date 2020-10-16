Dear Carmela, and the entire family. We are very saddened to hear of your brother's passing. Be assured he is at peace now in Heaven, with Jesus, and all of his loved ones. Our thoughts and prayers are with you, and the family at this difficult time. Until you all meet again, may God hold him in the palm of his hand.



Maureen and Jeff Hoffkins

W Melbourne, Fl.

Maureen and Jeff Hoffkins

Friend