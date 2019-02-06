Giuseppina Ida Chiappetta

Giuseppina Ida Chiappetta, 97 of Greenwich, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 2, 2019. She was the devoted wife of the late Joseph Chiappetta, Sr. Mrs. Chiappetta was born in Rose, Cosenza, Calabria, Italy on February 25, 1921 to the late Pietro and Rosario Sangermano Longo. Ida has called Greenwich Home since 1950.

Ida had a passion for her garden and her home. But nothing compared to the love and devotion she felt for her family. She is the mother of Joseph Chiappetta Jr., Anna (Scott) Sobeski and Marie "Mary" Chiappetta. Ida was also blessed with two granddaughters Kaitlyn (Lenny) Carlucci and Victoria Sobeski. She is also the loving great-grandmother to Michaela Carlucci. Ida also leaves her sisters and brothers, Luisa, Rosaria, Carmenia, Ricardo and Mario. She was predeceased by her brothers Rocco and Attila.

The family would like to thank Dr. Glasser, Dr. Neeson and the entire Nursing Staff at Greenwich Hospital for the wonderful care they provided Ida.

A private service and burial were held.