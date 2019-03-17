Gloria Capozza Lombardi

Gloria Capozza Lombardi passed away peacefully on March 13, 2019 after complications from a long slow progression of Parkinsons disease and dementia. She was born in Italy on December 11, 1932 in Morra DeSanctis, to the late Rocco and Maria Carmela Capozza. Gloria was a Greenwich resident since 1960.

Gloria is survived by a daughter and a son, she was a loving grandmother to six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. She is also survived by three sisters, one brother, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Special thanks to the staff at Greenwich Woods Health Care Center, where Gloria was a resident for 10 years. Also much gratitude to Regional Hospice for their compassionate care of Gloria in her final days.

Friends and family may pay their respects on Monday, March 18 from 9-11 a.m. with a service at 11 at the Castiglione Funeral Home, 544 Old Post Rd #3, Greenwich, CT. Entombment will follow at St Mary Mausoleum, 399 North St., Greenwich, CT. She will be remembered and missed by all she leaves behind.

If you wish, in lieu of flowers, to honor Gloria a donation may be made to bring end-of-life care to others in need in her memory to: Regional Hospice, 30 Millstone Rd., Danbury, CT 06810.