Gloria Miles "Pat" Price Obituary
Gloria "Pat" Miles Price
Gloria "Pat" Miles Price, 85, a resident of Greenwich and formerly of Port Chester died May 6, 2019. She was born March 25, 1924 in Port Chester to the late John R. and Rosalie Porter Miles. She was raised and educated in Port Chester graduating from Port Chester High School in 1925. She began working for New York Telephone Company in Rye, NY in 1952 and worked there six years. She retired from the City of Stamford after having worked in the Traffic and Parking Department and then Stamford Police Communications Department Billing after 16 years in 1995. She had been a parishioner of Sacred Heart Church in Byram, CT and had been active in the choir.
She is survived by her cousin John F. Klein and his late wife Marie A. Klein, second cousins, Kim M. Parks and husband Scott and their children Hunter and Dylan, Lisa M. Suriano and husband James and their children Brittany, Brianna and Jagger, Ann M. Rushano and husband Joseph and their children Brandon and Kaila, Catherine R. Ridgway and husband Gary and children their Mia and Alyssa. She was predeceased by her husband Robert Price, daughter Robin Price and cousin Tara A. Klein.
Visitation will be 8:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m. on Saturday May 11, 2019 at Craft Memorial Home, Inc. A mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. on Saturday May 11, 2019 ay St. Paul's Catholic Church, 84 Sherwood Ave., Greenwich, CT. Interment to follow at Greenwood Union Cemetery. Donations in memory of Mrs. Price may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation www.cff.org Craft Memorial Home, Inc., 40 Leicester St., Port Chester, NY Condolences to the family may be left at www.craftmemorialhome.com
Published in GreenwichTime on May 8, 2019
