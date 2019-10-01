|
Graham Patchett
Graham Patchett of Greenwich, CT passed away peacefully at Greenwich Hospital on September 16, 2019 at the age of 88. Born in New Zealand to the late Harold and Annie Patchett, Graham was an only child.
After graduating from college in New Zealand, Graham married Faye and was snapped up by Mobil Oil Company. He excelled at Mobil during his lifelong career as an industrial chemist, eventually traveling around the world to oversee the logistics of Mobil's Special Products division.
In the early 1970s, Mobil transferred him to their New York office and he and his family settled in Greenwich, where Graham happily spent the rest of his life. He retired from the company in the late 1980s, taught himself how to program computers, and continued to consult for Mobil from home for many years after. He had the kind of mind that was always curious and willing to learn new things, and he passed this love of learning to his children along with his warm smile and quick wit.
In New Zealand Graham was an avid skier and golfer, and his love of golf extended to the U.S. where both he and Faye played at Bruce Memorial Golf Course. The couple were also both passionate about the game of Bridge and played and hosted many games over the years.
Graham is survived by his beloved wife and best friend, Faye; his three children, Craig, Jeny, and Kim; and nine grandchildren. He also has surviving family in New Zealand, including a sister-in-law, three nieces, two grandnieces, and two grandnephews.
At Graham's request, no services will be held. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to , PO Box 3049, Syracuse, NY 13220-3049 (), whose work contributed to Graham being able to reach such a wonderful old age.
Published in Greenwich Time on Oct. 2, 2019