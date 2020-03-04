|
GUSTAVE H. MAIER
Gustave H. Maier, age 97, a longtime Greenwich resident died peacefully Monday, February 17, 2020, in Norwalk Hospital. Born in New York City on Jan. 25, 1923, he was the son of the late Gustav and Crescentia (Stimpfle) Maier. Gustave was the husband of the late Patricia Anne (McCarren) Maier who died in 2001.
Gus served in the US Army, Quartermaster Corps, and attained the rank of Staff Sergeant during World War II. He operated his own jewelry engraving business, M&M Engravers, in lower Manhattan for more than 40 years. Married in 1952, Gus and Pat lived in Bronx NY and spent weekends and summer vacations at their home near Candlewood Lake in Brookfield.
In 1980, Gus and Pat moved to Greenwich where they were parishioners of St. Mary's Catholic Church, and he lived there until a move to assisted living in Norwalk in 2017. Following Pat's death in 2001, Gus was an active participant at the Greenwich Senior Center, where he sang with the Silvertones and for many years enjoyed the company of his dear friend, Irene.
Gus is survived by his son Raymond G. Maier and daughter-in-law Faye White Maier of New Canaan, and their son Eric G. Maier of San Francisco.
A memorial gathering will take place at the Hoyt Funeral Home, 199 Main Street, New Canaan on March 28 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Published in Greenwich Time on Mar. 6, 2020