Harold and Barbara Kelly

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Harold F. Kelly on October 31, 2020 at the age of 79 and Barbara Kelly on November 10, 2020 at the age of 80. Longtime residents of Greenwich, CT.

Harold was born on February 3, 1941 in Port Chester, NY, to the late Harold and Frances (Havelka) Kelly. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Kelly of Mesa, AZ.

Barbara was born on November 10, 1940 in Port Chester, NY to the late Raymond and Nellie (Muskus) Bates. She is survived by a brother Raymond Bates of Port Chester, NY.

Harold was a loving husband, father and grandfather while Barbara was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Together they enjoyed time with their family and would never miss a grandchild's school or sporting event. They were always there to cheer them on.

They leave behind their four children: Harold Kelly of Greenwich, CT; Darlene Enright (Thomas) of Hilton Head, SC; Lorraine Gowans (John) of Greenwich, CT; and Brian Kelly (Laura) of Greenwich, CT; as well as their four grandchildren: Courtney Enright, Kaitlyn Gowans and Brian and Kyle Kelly.

There will be no visiting hours and the service will be private.



