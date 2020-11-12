1/1
Harold and Barbara Kelly
1941 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harold's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harold and Barbara Kelly
It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Harold F. Kelly on October 31, 2020 at the age of 79 and Barbara Kelly on November 10, 2020 at the age of 80. Longtime residents of Greenwich, CT.
Harold was born on February 3, 1941 in Port Chester, NY, to the late Harold and Frances (Havelka) Kelly. He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Kelly of Mesa, AZ.
Barbara was born on November 10, 1940 in Port Chester, NY to the late Raymond and Nellie (Muskus) Bates. She is survived by a brother Raymond Bates of Port Chester, NY.
Harold was a loving husband, father and grandfather while Barbara was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Together they enjoyed time with their family and would never miss a grandchild's school or sporting event. They were always there to cheer them on.
They leave behind their four children: Harold Kelly of Greenwich, CT; Darlene Enright (Thomas) of Hilton Head, SC; Lorraine Gowans (John) of Greenwich, CT; and Brian Kelly (Laura) of Greenwich, CT; as well as their four grandchildren: Courtney Enright, Kaitlyn Gowans and Brian and Kyle Kelly.
There will be no visiting hours and the service will be private.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Greenwich Time on Nov. 12, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved