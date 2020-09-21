Harold Calvin Westerfield, Jr.

September 19, 1947 - September 18, 2020 It is with great sadness the family of Retired Sergeant Harold Calvin Westerfield, Jr., better known as "Cal," age 72, announces his passing Friday morning September 18, 2020. He was a very loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, colleague and boss. After graduating from Stamford High School, and subsequently drafting school in New York City, Cal joined the United States Air Force. He was Honorably Discharged at the rank of Sergeant. From there, his career took him to the Stamford Police Department where he retired after serving for 25 plus years. He then became the Director of the Communications "911" Center. His retirement from the public service sector led him to then become the Estate Manager for a home in Greenwich, CT. He was an avid lover of Model Trains and cross word puzzles, enjoying fine cigars and spending time with his family and friends including his five German Shepherds. He is survived by his loving wife, Betsy of Redding CT, daughter Kristina and husband Stephen Schnell of Southbury, CT, daughter Lindsey and husband Damian Matera of Redding CT, son Steven Westerfield and Desarae Stapp of North Richland Hills, TX, three grandchildren and two step-grandchildren.

He was a man of great wit, charm, and one who was ready to hand out advice whether solicited or not.

Due to the Coronavirus, a celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.



